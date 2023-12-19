Left Menu

Gau-Sadan at Khajjian in Nurpur to be reconstructed: Minister

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 20:52 IST
Gau-Sadan at Khajjian in Nurpur to be reconstructed: Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The lone Gau Sadan at Khajjian in Nurpur, which was closed due to acquisition of land for a road four-laning project, would be reconstructed after the completion of the project, Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar told Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion of Ranvir Singh Nikka (BJP), the minister said this Gau Sadan was also functioning as a training centre for artificial insemination and 48 Kanal land is still available with it.

The minister said the Gau Sadan was opened on August 31, 1959 with a capacity to accommodate 50-60 cattle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023