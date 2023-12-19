Gau-Sadan at Khajjian in Nurpur to be reconstructed: Minister
The lone Gau Sadan at Khajjian in Nurpur, which was closed due to acquisition of land for a road four-laning project, would be reconstructed after the completion of the project, Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar told Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.
Replying to a calling attention motion of Ranvir Singh Nikka (BJP), the minister said this Gau Sadan was also functioning as a training centre for artificial insemination and 48 Kanal land is still available with it.
The minister said the Gau Sadan was opened on August 31, 1959 with a capacity to accommodate 50-60 cattle.
