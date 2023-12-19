Left Menu

Sebi says depositories, clearing corps to conduct periodic assessment with respect to PFMIs

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked depositories and clearing corporations to carry out self-assessment with respect to Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures PFMIs on a periodic basis. FMIs regulated by Sebi are depositories and clearing corporations.According to the circular, FMIs should be monitored and assessed against the PFMIs on annual basis by the Regulatory Oversight Committee ROC of the FMI.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:10 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:07 IST
Sebi says depositories, clearing corps to conduct periodic assessment with respect to PFMIs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked depositories and clearing corporations to carry out self-assessment with respect to Principles for Financial Market Infrastructures (PFMIs) on a periodic basis. The issue of assessment of PFMI by Sebi-regulated FMIs (Financial Market Infrastructures) was discussed at the regulator's secondary market advisory committee, according to a circular. Based on the recommendations of the committee, Sebi said it has been ''decided that FMIs shall carry out self-assessment on a periodic basis against the PFMIs and disclose the same on their websites''. In this regard, the 24 principles for FMIs have been classified as ''quantitative'' and ''qualitative''. FMIs regulated by Sebi are depositories and clearing corporations.

According to the circular, FMIs should be monitored and assessed against the PFMIs on annual basis by the Regulatory Oversight Committee (ROC) of the FMI. ROC should submit a report to the governing board of the FMI and Sebi within 60 days from the end of the financial year.

''The provisions of this circular shall come into force from the quarter end December, 2023,'' Sebi said.

The watchdog is committed for adoption and implementation of the CPSS-IOSCO principles for FMIs. Issued in April 2012, PFMIs comprise 24 principles that are designed to ensure the infrastructure supporting global financial markets are robust and well placed to withstand financial shocks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023