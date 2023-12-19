Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Omar Ansari in election code of conduct violation case
The Allahabad High Court has denied the anticipatory bail plea filed by Omar Ansari, the son of gangster Mukhtar Ansari.
The Allahabad High Court has denied the anticipatory bail plea filed by Omar Ansari, the son of gangster Mukhtar Ansari. Omar Ansari faces accusations related to the violation of the election code of conduct and controversial remarks made against officials.
Justice Samit Gopal issued the order rejecting the anticipatory bail application presented by Omar Ansari. Senior advocates Gopal Swaroop Chaturvedi and Upendra Upadhyay, along with Additional Advocate General PC Srivastava and AGA Vikas Sahay, presented their arguments on behalf of the applicant.
An FIR was registered by Police Sub Inspector Ganga Ram Kotwali Nagar, Mau, on March 4, 2022. The complaint detailed an incident on March 3, 2022, at about 8.30 pm, where Abbas Ansari, Omar Ansari, and organiser Mansoor Ahmed Ansari allegedly violated the election code of conduct during a meeting of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party near Paharpura. Approximately 150 people were reportedly present during the event.
The first anticipatory bail was denied by the High Court on October 17, 2022. Subsequently, the petitioner challenged the charge sheet in the case, which was also rejected by the Allahabad High Court. A subsequent petition filed in the Supreme Court met a similar fate, leading to the submission of this second anticipatory bail application which was denied today. (ANI)
