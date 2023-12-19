Iraq's ruling Shi'ite alliance leads in provincial elections
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 19-12-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 21:59 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Parties that make up Iraq's Shi'ite ruling alliance together took the single-largest bloc of votes in Baghdad and most of the country's southern provinces in provincial council elections, a Reuters tally of preliminary results showed.
