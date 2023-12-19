Heavy rain: Palaniswami urges TN govt to provide immediate relief to people struggling for food

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the state government to provide immediate relief to those people struggling for food for three days due to heavy rain and floods in the state. He also urged the state government to announce Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost lives in the disaster.

"Rs10 lakhs compensation each should be announced for the families of thouse who lost their lives in heavy rainfall and floods. The government should give an immediate solution to people who were struggling without food for three days," Palaniswami said. Four districts in South Tamil Nadu- Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari- have been affected by the rains in the last two days.

Speaking on the relief and rescue operations ongoing in the disaster-affected districts, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said that the work of delivering food by helicopter to stranded passengers is underway. A total of 625 personnel and 230 trainee personnel are engaged in the operations, he said.

The Minister further said that medical camps will be set up in all four heavy rain-affected districts. Currently, the Tamil Nadu government is acting with the main duty of saving people's lives, the Minister added. (ANI)

