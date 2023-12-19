Left Menu

Heavy rain: Palaniswami urges TN govt to provide immediate relief to people struggling for food

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the state government to provide immediate relief to those people struggling for food for three days due to heavy rain and floods in the state.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:06 IST
Heavy rain: Palaniswami urges TN govt to provide immediate relief to people struggling for food
Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami urged the state government to provide immediate relief to those people struggling for food for three days due to heavy rain and floods in the state. He also urged the state government to announce Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost lives in the disaster.

"Rs10 lakhs compensation each should be announced for the families of thouse who lost their lives in heavy rainfall and floods. The government should give an immediate solution to people who were struggling without food for three days," Palaniswami said. Four districts in South Tamil Nadu- Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanyakumari- have been affected by the rains in the last two days.

Speaking on the relief and rescue operations ongoing in the disaster-affected districts, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran said that the work of delivering food by helicopter to stranded passengers is underway. A total of 625 personnel and 230 trainee personnel are engaged in the operations, he said.

The Minister further said that medical camps will be set up in all four heavy rain-affected districts. Currently, the Tamil Nadu government is acting with the main duty of saving people's lives, the Minister added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023