Two entities offload Jindal Saw shares worth Rs 97 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Two entities on Tuesday offloaded shares of manufacturer and supplier of iron & steel pipe products Jindal Saw for Rs 97 crore through open market transactions.

Cresta Fund and Albula Investment Fund Ltd disposed of the shares of Jindal Saw.

Flowers Valley, Globalworth Securities Ltd, HSBC Mutual Fund, Societe Generale, and Madhukar Sheth were the buyers of shares. According to the block deal data available with the NSE, Cresta Fund sold 20 lakh shares of Jindal Saw while Albula Investment Fund offloaded 2.6 lakh shares.

The shares were disposed of at Rs 429.10 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 96.98 crore.

Shares of Jindal Saw rose 1.29 per cent to settle at Rs 438.85 per piece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

