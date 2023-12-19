Left Menu

Gurugram Police looking for man seen waving liquor bottle from roof of moving car

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-12-2023 22:55 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 22:55 IST
The Gurugram Police is looking for a man seen sitting on the roof of a moving car and waving a liquor bottle in his hand, an officer said on Tuesday.

The video went viral on social media, drawing the attention of the police, ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said, adding, they are trying to ascertain the identity of the person.

The video surfaced on social media Monday night showing a masked man sitting on the roof of a white Hyundai Accent car, apparently registered in Haryana.

The location where the video was shot is yet to be found out, said police.

