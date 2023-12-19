Left Menu

'Bengal farmers received Rs 6,466 Cr in PM-KISAN payouts, Rs 6,176.79 crore as urea subsidy'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:16 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:01 IST
'Bengal farmers received Rs 6,466 Cr in PM-KISAN payouts, Rs 6,176.79 crore as urea subsidy'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has released Rs 6,466.58 crore to West Bengal under the income support scheme for farmers, PM-KISAN, in the last five years, benefitting more than 51 lakh farmers, officials said on Tuesday.

A day before West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the officials said the farmers in the eastern state also availed the urea subsidy to the tune of Rs 6,176.79 crore in 2022-23.

Besides, the farmers in West Bengal have been paid claims of about Rs 1,219 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the officials said.

They said a total amount of Rs 127.86 crore has been disbursed to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the PM-Svanidhi microfinance initiative for street vendors.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has been accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre of resorting to a financial blockade of the state by holding up payments for rural jobs scheme MGNREGA and the PM-AWAS Yojana, the housing-for-all initiative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion ban; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Planned Parenthood drops challenge to Kentucky abortion...

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023