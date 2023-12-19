Zelenskiy hopes for speedier prisoner exchanges with Russia
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that prisoner exchanges had been happening more slowly for specific reasons on the Russian side, but he hoped they would soon happen more actively.
