List of sold players in IPL auction

Following is the list of sold players in Tuesday's IPL Auction here. Teamwise list of sold players: ************************ Chennai Super Kings: Player Nationality Price Paid Daryl Mitchell New Zealand Rs 14 crore Sameer Rizvi India Rs 8.4 crore Shardul Thakur India Rs 4 crore Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh Rs 2 crore Rachin Ravindra New Zealand Rs 1.8 crore Avanish Rao Aravelly India Rs 20 lakh Delhi Capitals: Player Nationality Price Paid Kumar Kushagra India Rs 7.2 crore Jhye Richardson Australia Rs 5 crore Harry Brook England Rs 4 crore Sumit Kumar India Rs 1 crore Tristan Stubbs South Africa Rs 50 lakh Rasikh Dar India Rs 20 lakh Ricky Bhui India Rs 20 lakh Swastik Chhikara India Rs 20 lakh Rasikh Dar India Rs 20 lakh Gujarat Titans: Player Nationality Price Paid Spencer Johnson Australia Rs 10 crore Shahrukh Khan India Rs 7.40 crore Umesh Yadav India Rs 5.8 crore Robin Minz India Rs 3.6 crore Sushant Mishra India Rs 2.2 crore Kartik Tyagi India Rs 60 lakh Azmatullah Omarzai Afghnaistan Rs 50 lakh Manav Suthar India Rs 20 lakh Kolkata Knight Riders Player Nationality Price Paid Mitchell Starc Australia Rs 24.75 crore Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan Rs 2 crore Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Rs 1.5 crore Gus Atkinson England Rs 1 crore Manish Pandey India Rs 50 lakh Chetan Sakariya India Rs 50 lakh KS Bharat India Rs 50 lakh Ramandeep Singh India Rs 20 lakh Angkrish Raghuvanshi India Rs 20 lakh Sakib Hussain India Rs 20 lakh Lucknow Super Giants Player Nationality Paid Price Shivam Mavi India Rs 6,4 crore M Siddharth India Rs 2.4 crore David Willey England Rs 2 crore Ashton Turner Australia Rs 1 crore Arshin Kulkarni India Rs 20 lakh Mohd. Arshad Khan Indian Rs 20 lakh Mumbai Indians Player Nationality Price Paid Gerald Coetzee South Africa Rs 5 crore Nuwan Thushara Sri Lanka Rs 4.8 crore Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka Rs 4.6 crore Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan Rs 1.5 crore Anshul Kamboj India Rs 20 lakh Naman Dhir India Rs 20 lakh Shreyas Gopal India Rs 20 lakh Shivalik Sharma India Rs 20 lakh Punjab Kings Player Nationality Price Paid Harshal Patel India Rs 11.75 crore Rilee Rossouw South Africa Rs 8 crore Chris Woakes England Rs 4.2 crore Tanay Thyagarajann India Rs 20 lakh Prince Choudhary India Rs 20 lakh Vishwanath Pratap Singh India Rs 20 lakh Shashank Singh India Rs 20 lakh Ashutosh Sharma India Rs 20 lakh Rajasthan Royals Player Nationality Price Paid Rovman Powell West Indies Rs 7.4 crore Shubham Dubey India Rs 5.80 crore Nandre Burger South Africa RS 50 lakh Tom Kohler-Cadmore England Rs 40 lakh Abid Mushtaq India Rs 20 lakh Royal Challengers Bangalore: Player Nationality Price Paid Alzarri Joseph West Indies Rs 11.5 crore Yash Dayal India Rs 5 crore Lockie Ferguson New Zealand Rs 2 crore Tom Curran England Rs 1.5 crore Saurav Chuahan India Rs 20 lakh Swapnil Singh India Rs 20 lakh Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Nationality Price Paid Pat Cummins Australia Rs 20.5 crore Travis Head Australia Rs 6.8 crore Jaydev Unadkat India Rs 1.6 crore Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Rs 1.5 crore Jhathavedh Subramanyan India Rs 20 lakh Akash Singh India Rs 20 lakh.

