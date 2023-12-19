Left Menu

"Beyond dictatorship": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on suspension of MPs from Parliament

A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the Opposition's demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:41 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:41 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday, criticized the BJP-led Central government over the suspension of MPs from both houses of Parliament, and termed the action as "beyond dictatorship." A total of 141 MPs, 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha, were suspended following a ruckus over the Opposition's demand for a statement from Union Minister Amit Shah on the Parliament security breach incident.

"Debate is the root of democracy. A good government can exist only when there is a strong opposition party," Siddaramaiah said during a media interaction after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is the first time in the history of Parliament that 141 MPs have been suspended at once. The suspension of 141 MPs is beyond dictatorship. This cannot be termed as democracy," he added.

He emphasized the need for a "healthy environment" to highlight the "mistakes" of the government, expressing concern about running parliament with only MPs from the ruling coalition. Addressing the Karnataka caste census report, he mentioned that the report has not been submitted yet.

"The caste census report has not been submitted. Some are opposing it by making assumptions. We are not sure when the report will be submitted," Siddaramaiah stated. Reports suggested a difference of opinion between Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on the issue, with the latter initially reported to be against releasing the report.

However, after criticism from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar clarified his position, saying that he was not against caste census but he wanted it to be "scientific". "I have not opposed anywhere... We want a proper caste census to be done in a very systematic way, including my own house," Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru on December 12.

During a debate in Rajya Sabha on December 11, Kharge criticized Shivakumar, saying that both he and the BJP were against the caste census. Kharge's reaction came when the BJP members sought his opinion on the differences within the Karnataka Government on releasing the State's caste census report. It was reported that Shivakumar was against the release of the caste census report. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

