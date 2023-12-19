Dutch Defence invests in North Sea protection
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:49 IST
- Country:
- Netherlands
The Dutch Defence ministry on Tuesday said it would invest in ships and surveillance equipment to increase protection of the North Sea and offshore oil drilling platforms and windmills there.
The ministry said it would buy two relatively small ships, equipped with sensors to detect underwater activity, as well as cameras and radar systems to protect platforms and windmills.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Dutch Defence ministry
Advertisement