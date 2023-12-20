Ex-Haitian senator sentenced to life in prison over president's assassination
Former Haitian Senator John Joel Joseph was on Tuesday sentenced in a Miami court to life in prison over his role in the July 2021 assassination of Haiti's last president, Jovenel Moise.
The nighttime killing of Moise in his Port-au-Prince residence created a destabilizing power vacuum which violent armed gangs exploited to expand their control over the island nation, driving a catastrophic humanitarian crisis.
