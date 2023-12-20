Islamic Jihad releases video of two male Israeli hostages pleading for their release
The Al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, released a video of two male Israeli hostages pleading for their release on its Telegram account on Tuesday.
