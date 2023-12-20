Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 20

20-12-2023
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Spain to buy 10% share in Telefónica in response to Saudi stakebuilding - Raiffeisen and Deripaska skirt Russia sanctions with €1.5bn deal

- Turkish brewer to acquire AB InBev stake in Russian joint venture - Signa puts Chrysler Building up for sale in urgent effort to raise cash

Overview - Spain is to buy a stake of up to 10% in Telefónica in a bold response to a move by Saudi Arabia's STC Group to acquire 9.9% of the telecommunications company.

- Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International has concluded an asset swap arrangement with Oleg Deripaska that skirts EU sanctions restrictions to hand the Russian oligarch roubles worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion). - Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes has agreed to acquire AB InBev's stake in a $1.3 billion Russian joint venture in a sign of Turkey's continued close corporate ties to Russia, as Western companies struggle to offload their assets in the country.

- Signa Holding is in negotiations to sell half of New York's Chrysler Building to urgently raise cash, the collapsed European property company's administrator has said, as he warned of a protracted and financially painful wind-down ahead. ($1 = 0.9114 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

