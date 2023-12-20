Left Menu

Pune police arrests 3, seizes 7 pistols, 24 live cartridges

Pune police's detection branch has apprehended three individuals, including two history-sheeter criminals from the Kondhwa area and a firearms supplier from Madhya Pradesh.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2023 08:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 08:10 IST
Pune police arrests 3, seizes 7 pistols, 24 live cartridges
Pune police arrests 3 persons, seizes pistols, live catridges (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police's detection branch has apprehended three individuals, including two history-sheeter criminals from the Kondhwa area and a firearms supplier from Madhya Pradesh. The team seized a total of seven illegal pistols and 24 live cartridges, with an estimated value of Rs 3.62 lakh.

Led by Senior Police Inspector Santosh Sonwane of Kondhwa Police Station, the detection branch team conducted a thorough combing operation as part of a citywide crackdown on illegal firearm possessions. According to Santhosh Sonwane the Senior Police Inspector of Kondhwa Police station of Pune City police "Acting on information from a confidential source, the detection branch's officer identified two individuals frequently seen near Yevlewadi area with holstered pistols. On December 14, the police laid a trap in the market area and successfully apprehended the suspects, the duo identified as Sandesh alias Sanjay Ankush Jadhav and Shivaji alias Shiva Bhau Kudekar. Both individuals, with prior criminal records, were found in possession of illegal firearms, leading to their arrest and the filing of a case at Kondhwa police station."

Further investigation led to the seizure of three additional pistols and nine live cartridges at Kudekar's residence. During the interrogation, one of the accused, Kudekar, revealed that the firearms were obtained from Omkar Barnala in Madhya Pradesh, leading to the apprehension of his associate, Rahul Nan Singh Lingwale, in Jalgaon district. However, Barnala managed to escape.

In the combined operation, police confiscated in total seven pistols and 24 live cartridges from three accused and registered the case at Kondhwa Police Station in the relevant section of the IPC and Arms Act for further probe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Illumina -letter; GSK's cancer drug combination meets primary goal in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Activist Icahn prepares a second board challenge at Ill...

 Global
2
Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S African Fund manager

Indian equity market excelled despite other emerging economies struggling: S...

 South Africa
3
FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

FEATURE-Can generative AI help bridge learning gaps in Indian schools?

 Global
4
Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

Streamlining workflows: The Strategic Edge of Salesforce Phone Integration

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023