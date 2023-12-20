Tamil Nadu Governor cancels "Celebration of Advent Christmas" on December 21

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi cancelled the "Celebration of Advent Christmas" scheduled to be held on December 21 due to heavy rains and severe floods, Raj Bhavan informed on Tuesday. "Given the serious situation prevailing in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu due to heavy rains and severe floods, Raj Bhavan, Tamil Nadu, has decided to cancel the "Celebration of Advent Christmas" scheduled to be held on December 21, 2023 (Thursday)." Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is continuing its humanitarian assistance and relief operations in several flood-affected districts of the state. During the operations on Tuesday, the IAF dropped over 10 tonnes of relief material and evacuated people stranded in isolated places.

Operating in inclement weather, IAF helicopters, Mi-17 V5 and ALH have flown for more than 20 hrs, air-dropped over 10 tons of relief material and evacuated stranded personnel, including woman and child from rooftop/isolated areas, IAF said in a statement. The IAF has deployed Medium Lift Helicopters (MLH) and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv for Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) efforts.

Indian Army also conducted rescue operations at Nanalkadu and rescued around 168 people. This included 57 women, 39 men and 15 children, according to an official statement. Governor RN Ravi chaired a meeting in Chennai and reviewed the rescue and relief operations undertaken by central agencies and defence forces in the rain and flood-affected southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Senior officials of the Armed Forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Southern Railways, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) attended the meeting, as per an official release from the Raj Bhavan. The meeting was held to review the present situation and ongoing rescue and relief operations, to bring about better coordination, and to mobilise additional resources for the rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

The officers shared the grim situation, especially in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. The central government agencies updated that they have placed their resources at the state government's disposal and are doing so as and when requisitioned by the state. They are providing rescue and relief as directed by state and district authorities and also wherever possible on their own.

According to the release, the Indian Army has deployed two columns. The Indian Navy updated that their personnel deployed in INS Kattabomman (Tirunelveli) and INS Parundu (Ramanathapuram) are reaching out to the people. The Indian Air Force is carrying out flying operations for rescue and relief through aircraft deployed in Sulur Air Base and Thiruvananthapuram. The Indian Coast Guard, with its rescue team, ALH, Dornier aircraft and Kayaks, are carrying out rescue operations in Thoothukudi, it added. Meanwhile, the NDRF has also deployed 10 teams to the affected areas from its 4th Battalion, based in Arakkonam. (ANI)

