Tripura CM holds meeting with NITI Aayog delegation, detailed discussion held on various sectors

After the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a detailed discussion took place on various sectors, including agriculture, highways, internet connectivity, industry, horticulture, and the health sector.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a meeting on Tuesday with a delegation from NITI Aayog, led by Dr VK Saraswat, to discuss the overall development of the state. After the meeting, the Chief Minister said that a detailed discussion took place on various sectors, including agriculture, highways, internet connectivity, industry, horticulture, and the health sector.

"Earlier, the full team of NITI Aayog visited our state, and this marks their third visit. Without the development of the Northeast, the development of the country is not possible. They came here to assess how we can further progress Tripura in terms of development. We discussed agriculture, highways, internet connectivity, industry, horticulture, health, and other sectors. We explored the possibilities of implementing the PPP model and increasing exports from Tripura to Bangladesh. Talks were held regarding aspirational development blocks, and they expressed satisfaction with our work," said Dr Saha. He further informed me that NITI Aayog officials provided advice on developing parameters in certain developmental works that are lagging compared to the national level.

"They have indicated that they will visit again. Today, they are visiting the Good Governance Office. We informed them that Bangladesh has imposed restrictions on some Tripura products, affecting our ability to export. This meeting was necessary. Broad discussions were held, with a focus on the health sector. They emphasized the PPP model for health sector development. We highlighted the success of our industries in agar, bamboo, and tea," the Tripura Chief Minister added. During the meeting, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Secretary Kiran Gitte, Secretary PK Chakraborty and other officials were present. (ANI)

