Three-day-long World Odia Language Conference to be held in Bhubaneswar in February 2024

A three-day-long World Odia Language Conference will be held in Bhubaneswar for the first time in February 2024, the decision was taken at the Heritage Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. Linguists and language experts of national and international eminence will be invited to speak at subject-specific sessions at the conference. Students from across the state will be extensively involved in this conference, said an Odisha government official.

Special attention will be given to the admiration of the Odia language among the youth. During this conference, educational institutions and universities will organise programmes at their level. The Heritage Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday as per the decision of the Cabinet meeting held on December 26, 2017.

At the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary P. K. Jena, Senior IAS Sujata Kartikeyan and Minister Aswini Patra were present in PC held at Lokseva Bhawan. (ANI)

