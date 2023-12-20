"Stop inciting against SC verdict on Article 370...": BJP Laddakh incharge Traun Chugh hits out at Mehbooba Mufti

BJP national general secretary in Jammu and Kashmir and party in-charge of Ladakh, Tarun Chugh on Tuesday hit out at former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, saying that she should stop inciting public sentiments against the Supreme Court's decision regarding the abrogation of Article 370. "Mehbooba Mufti, stop inciting against the SC verdict on Article 370 and playing into the hands of anti-national forces. focus on Indian nationalism instead of misleading narratives," Tarun Chugh posted on X.

"PM Narendra Modi's visionary policies in J&K mark a turning point--eradicating terrorism, paving the way for tourism, and fostering growth. The people reject misleading narratives by Muftis and Abdullahs aligned with the Gandhis. The tide has shifted, Mehbooba's fake narrative won't sway those seeking peace and prosperity." Tarun Chugh posted on X. Following the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Centre's abrogation of Article 370, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the verdict is "not God's verdict."

"We don't have to lose heart. We will continue our struggle. The Supreme Court's verdict is not God's verdict, we will not lose hope and will continue our fight," Mufti said on Sunday. She said that her party PDP will continue its struggle for the restoration of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"The same Supreme Court had earlier said that Article 370 cannot be amended without the recommendation of the constituent assembly. They were also learned judges. Today some other judges passed the ruling. We cannot treat it as God's verdict," she said. Mehbooba also said that she will not lose hope and continue her fight in this regard.

"We do not have to lose hope. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have struggled for several years in which we have suffered losses. They want us to lose hope, accept defeat and sit back at home. This will not happen," she said. The Supreme Court upheld the Union Government's decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and said that every decision taken by the Centre on behalf of a State can't be subject to a legal challenge. (ANI)

