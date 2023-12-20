Left Menu

Debt-ridden farmer consumes pesticide near Maharashtra legislature complex

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2023 08:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 08:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Distressed over crop loss and mounting debts, a 29-year-old farmer from Yavatmal district tried to end his life by consuming pesticide near the Maharashtra legislature complex here, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday following which police rushed the farmer to a hospital where he was kept under observation, Sitabuldi police station's inspector Narendra Hiwre said.

The winter session of the Maharashtra legislature is currently underway at the Vidhan Bhavan in Nagpur.

The farmer was identified as Sachin Uttam Bahadure, a resident of Murat Jahangir in Mahagaon tehsil of Yavatmal.

He arrived at the Samvidhan square at around 11 am and drank pesticide from a bottle concealed under his shirt, the official said.

Police personnel on the spot caught hold of him quickly and took him to Mayo Hospital where he was kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), he said.

Bahadure was carrying a written statement which said he was distressed over crop loss and mounting debts, the official said, adding that further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

