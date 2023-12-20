Left Menu

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma safe after convoy meets with accident en route to Mathura

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy met with an accident on Tuesday on the Uttar Pradesh border, police officials said.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2023 09:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 09:10 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's convoy met with an accident on Tuesday on the Uttar Pradesh border, police officials said. The incident occurred when the chief minister was on his way to Girraj Daan Valley temple in Mathura.

Sharing details of the incident, Deeg Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay said the vehicle in which CM Sharma was travelling went off the road and fell into a drain near Punchari Ka Lautha at the Uttar Pradesh border. However, the CM did not receive any injuries and was safely shifted to another vehicle, the SP said, adding that the car involved in the accident was, meanwhile, pulled out of the drain.

Reaching his destination safely after a minor hiccup on the way, the Rajasthan chief minister offered prayers at the Giriraj Parikrama Marg Shrinathji temple in Mathura. He also offered prayers at Puchri ka Lota Temple in Govardhan.

"Got the privilege of offering prayers as per the rituals of God in the most revered Shri Giriraj Ji Maharaj (Daan Valley) temple in the holy land of Braj, Govardhan. Prayed for a happy and prosperous life for all the people of the state." CM Sharma posted from his official handle on X. A first-time MLA from the Sanganer constituency, Sharma was earlier sworn in as the chief minister at a glittering event in the state capital, Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were among the dignitaries attending the oath-taking ceremony. Hailing from Bharatpur in Rajasthan's eastern district, Sharma is considered to be close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP.

The young leader holds a master's degree in political science. He won the Sanganer assembly seat by an impressive margin, securing 145,162 votes against 97,081 votes by his Congress rival, Pushpendra Bhardwaj. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

