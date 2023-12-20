Left Menu

As the session resumes at Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move a bill to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of spectrum in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Parliament Winter Session: After a day of disruptions and more suspensions, several bills and motions lined up for consideration in Lok Sabha
After another day of disruptions and suspensions that saw the count of the members suspended for the remainder of the ongoing Winter Session to 141, both Houses will reconvene for business on Wednesday. As the session resumes at Lok Sabha, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is to move a bill to amend and consolidate the law relating to the development, expansion and operation of telecommunication services and telecommunication networks; assignment of spectrum in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

While Mos Law, Arjun Ram Meghwal will be moving the bill to regulate the appointment, conditions of service and term of office of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners, the procedure for transaction of business by the Election Commission and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur to move that the Bill to provide for press, registration of periodicals and matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as passed by Rajya Sabha, be taken into consideration.

Apart from that bill to consolidate and amend the provisions relating to offences and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto and the Bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to Criminal Procedure moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 will also be taken into consideration. Meanwhile, Mos Jitendra Singh will make statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 376th Report of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change on Demands for Grants (2023-2024) (Demand No. 89) pertaining to the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Earlier, in a major escalation of tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led government at the Centre, a total of 92 MPs were suspended from both Houses of Parliament on Monday. (ANI)

