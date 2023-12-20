Left Menu

Maharashtra: Man arrested for misbehaving with Korean vlogger

A man has been arrested by Pimpri Chinchwad police of Pune district on Tuesday for misbehaving with a Korean female vlogger, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2023 09:34 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 09:34 IST
Man misbehaving with Korean vlogger (Screengrab from the viral video). Image Credit: ANI
Police officials arrested the accused after a video of a Korean female vlogger shooting on the streets of Pune went viral. In the video, the Korean vlogger, holding a coconut in her hand, was exploring the city when she faced harassment from the accused. The video showed a man touching the female vlogger inappropriately by putting his hand around her neck. The victim, in her video, expressed her discomfort, stating, "They really like to Hug."

The incident happened in November in Pune's Ravet area during Deepawali. Korean vlogger Kelly uploaded the video on her youtube channel after which it did rounds on social media sparking outrage among the netizens. Amid the huge uproar over the viral video, Maharashtra Police took cognizance of the matter and arrested the accused under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) of the IPC.

"Taking the cognisance of the viral video, the crime branch unit of Pimpari Chinchwad Police tracked down the man from ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad and arrested him on tuesday. Police have further registered an FIR under IPC section of 354 and 294 against him, and verifying the facts of the incident , incident occured in November month during Diwali festival in ravet area of Pimpri Chinchwad, further probe is on," said ACP Satish Mane , Pimpri Chinchwad police. Meanwhile, in another incident in Mumbai, last year the YouTuber, a South Korean national, was harassed and molested by two people while she was Live Streaming from the Khar area of Mumbai. The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested two people in the case of harassment (ANI)

