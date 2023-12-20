Cold wave continues grip in national capital, people witness thin layer of fog

As the biting chill continues to remain in the North Indian belt, the cold extended its grip in the national capital on Wednesday. A thin of fog also engulfed the National Capital along with the cold wave on Wednesday.

A local resident said that today the weather is better as compared to last week. More number of people can be seen on the road. Another local who came for a morning walk at Kartavya Path said, "I enjoy winters but Delhi has a harsh cold season."

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius at Palam. Sri Krishan, who has been in the habit of taking a stroll near the India Gate for the last 50 years, said the prevailing cold, combined with fog and pollution, is adding to the distress of locals battling asthma or other respiratory problems.

"Temperature (24-hr Tendency ) over Delhi recorded at 0530 hrs IST of today, The 19th Dec.: Palam: 10.8 (-0.4) Safdarjung: 10.2 (+2.2)," read a post on the official X handle of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. "Owing to the cold weather and persistent pollution, locals, especially asthma patients, are grappling with problems. Climate change is also contributing to the prevailing weather in the city," said Shubh Bhargav, another resident.

"My health has been brittle since the Covid-19 pandemic. My body tends to tire quickly while walking," another youth told ANI, pointing to pollution as one of the critical contributors to the indifferent air quality in the national capital. Earlier, Indian Meteorological Department scientist Naresh Kumar held a briefing on the weather change expected in northwest India due to a Western disturbance in the Himalayan region.

"Right now, the temperature is normal in northwest India. However, they may fall by about one to two degrees in the next two days and two to three degrees in the eastern part of the country," Kumar told ANI on Monday. (ANI)

