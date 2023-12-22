Facilities, infra being ramped up in Ayodhya ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Ayodhya is getting a facelift ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on January 22, with infrastructure also being ramped up for the convenience of pilgrims. Gaurav Dayal, Divisional Commissioner, Ayodhya, said four major corridors are being constructed, of which three have almost been completed.

He said the target is to complete various works by December 30 and all efforts are being made in that direction. "The work at Rampath has been going on at war footing. And we have set a deadline of December 30... Flyovers will be constructed phase-wise, some lanes will become operational by December 30, and others will open up as and when work is completed," he said.

He said that work on the construction of two main Road Over Bridge (ROB) to reach the main temple complex would be over and one lane would start functioning soon, followed by another lane. He said steps have been taken to ensure the convenience of pedestrians and ornamental lights have been placed. "The effort is to ensure that access is good and there are no obstacles of any kind," he said.

Local shopkeepers said that the entire atmosphere is soaked in the devotion of Lord Ram. Anand Kumar Gupta, a shopkeeper, said keyrings depicting Lord Rem Temple are a favourite .

"The city of Lord Ram is getting ready...everything from keyrings to clothes, to the air is soaked in the glory of Lord Ram. A rock of the Ram Setu has also been brought to Ayodhya," he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held discussions with saints in Ayodhya in view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 and held a meeting with the local administration to review preparations and give guidelines. (ANI)

