Left Menu

Assam: 8 block development officers suspended over unauthorised withdrawal of funds

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the Assam Government on Friday issued eight separate notifications and stated that the unauthorized withdrawal of government funds is a gross violation of financial rules and insubordination to the authority which amounts to a violation of Rule 3 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 20:51 IST
Assam: 8 block development officers suspended over unauthorised withdrawal of funds
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight block development officers (BDOs) posted in different districts of Assam have been suspended for their alleged unauthorised withdrawal of government funds, officials said on Friday. According to officials, their names include - Abinash Taye, BDO of Silchar Dev. Block in Cachar district; Dwijen Kumar Bora, BDO of Jorhat East Dev. Block in Jorhat district; Bornali Phukan, BDO of Kakopathar Dev. Block in Tinsukia district; Gautam Kr. Sarmah, BDO of Sakomatha Dev. Block in Biswanath district; Palak Kumar Sarmah, i/c BDO of Sootea Dev. Block in Biswanath district; Hema Kanta Borah, BDO of Gabhoru Dev. Block in Sonitpur district; Arun Kumar Das, BDO of Chaiduar Dev. Block in Biswanath district, and Rashmi Rekha Mahanta, BDO of Biswanath Dev. Block in Biswanath district.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the Assam Government on Friday issued eight separate suspension orders and stated that the unauthorized withdrawal of government funds is a gross violation of financial rules and insubordination to the authority which amounts to a violation of Rule 3 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. "The withdrawal of funds sanctioned against remuneration of contractual staff under MGNREGA which was made without obtaining due Financial Sanction from the authority concerned," the government said in its order.

"The Officer shall not leave headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023