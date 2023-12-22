Assam: 8 block development officers suspended over unauthorised withdrawal of funds

Eight block development officers (BDOs) posted in different districts of Assam have been suspended for their alleged unauthorised withdrawal of government funds, officials said on Friday. According to officials, their names include - Abinash Taye, BDO of Silchar Dev. Block in Cachar district; Dwijen Kumar Bora, BDO of Jorhat East Dev. Block in Jorhat district; Bornali Phukan, BDO of Kakopathar Dev. Block in Tinsukia district; Gautam Kr. Sarmah, BDO of Sakomatha Dev. Block in Biswanath district; Palak Kumar Sarmah, i/c BDO of Sootea Dev. Block in Biswanath district; Hema Kanta Borah, BDO of Gabhoru Dev. Block in Sonitpur district; Arun Kumar Das, BDO of Chaiduar Dev. Block in Biswanath district, and Rashmi Rekha Mahanta, BDO of Biswanath Dev. Block in Biswanath district.

The Panchayat and Rural Development Department of the Assam Government on Friday issued eight separate suspension orders and stated that the unauthorized withdrawal of government funds is a gross violation of financial rules and insubordination to the authority which amounts to a violation of Rule 3 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1965. "The withdrawal of funds sanctioned against remuneration of contractual staff under MGNREGA which was made without obtaining due Financial Sanction from the authority concerned," the government said in its order.

"The Officer shall not leave headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority," it added. (ANI)

