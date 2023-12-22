Goa to host India Energy Week from Feb 6-9

Left Menu

Goa will host the second edition of India Energy Week IEW 2024 from February 6-9, organisers of the event announced on Friday. The IEW will be organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry FIPI under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India from February 6-9, 2024.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaEnergyWeek)
  • Country:
  • India

Goa will host the second edition of India Energy Week (IEW) 2024 from February 6-9, organisers of the event announced on Friday. The IEW will be organised by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India from February 6-9, 2024. Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) Director General Gurmeet Singh said on Friday in Goa that IEW will serve as a catalyst for meaningful discussions, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry experts, policy makers, academia and entrepreneurs.

He said the spotlight at IEW 2024 will demonstrate India's intricate energy landscape, characterised by a diverse energy mix, rapid growth in renewable energy, challenges related to energy access, urbanisation, and economic development, all within the context of addressing climate change.

Singh said the IEW will give a boost to visitors to Goa. Sanjeev Singhal, Executive Director & Head, Institute of Petroleum Safety, Health and Environment Management, said IEW 2024 builds on the first edition of IEW, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who underscored the possibilities in India's energy sector.

The organisers said IEW 2024 is expected to draw over 35,000 plus attendees, 350-plus exhibitors, more than 400 speakers and 4,000 delegates, from over 100 countries.

