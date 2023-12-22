Fire breaks out at warehouse in Haryana's Gurugram

A massive fire broke out at a mattress warehouse on Basai Road in Haryana's Gurugram on Friday evening, officials said. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

According to fire department officials, after receiving information, six fire tenders were sent to the spot. "Fire tenders have reached the spot and dousing operations are underway," they said.

The exact cause behind the fire is not ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

