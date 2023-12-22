Left Menu

Himachal CM Sukhu asks manufacturers of e-buses to make buses for hilly terrain

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) companies to manufacture e-buses, keeping in mind the distinct challenges posed by the hilly topography of Himachal Pradesh, with adequate loading capacity and boot space.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday urged the the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) companies to manufacture e-buses, keeping in mind the distinct challenges posed by the hilly topography of Himachal Pradesh, with adequate loading capacity and boot space. He emphasised maintaining high-quality standards in the manufacturing process. He was presiding over a meeting with OEMs in Dharamshala.

The tenders for purchasing e-buses will be issued shortly, with a strict timeline for their delivery.To optimise costs and promote sustainability, the state plans to gradually replace 1,500 diesel buses from the Himachal Road Transport Corporation fleet, he said. The Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to providing comfortable transport services to the people of the state, besides ensuring carbon-free and environment-friendly criteria.

He said that the phased introduction of types 1, 2, and 3 e-buses aims to transform Himachal Pradesh into a clean and green state, aligning with the government's commitment to achieving Green Energy State status by March 31, 2026. "The establishment of strategic green corridors, including Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur, Paonta-Nahan-Solan-Shimla, Parwanoo-Solan-Shimla-Rampur-Losar, Mandi-Jogindernagar-Palampur-Dharamshala-Kangra-Pathankot, and Kiratpur-Bilaspur-Mandi-Manali-Keylong-ZingZing Bar, reflects the state's proactive measures in this direction," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Principal Secretary Transport RD Nazeem, Managing Director HRTC Rohan Chand Thakur, Director Transport Anupam Kashyap and representatives of various OEMs were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

