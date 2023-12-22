Left Menu

IAF Chief VR Chaudhari visits Economic Explosives Limited in Nagpur

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 21:37 IST
IAF Chief VR Chaudhari visits Economic Explosives Limited in Nagpur
Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari visited the headquarters Maintenance Command and Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), facilities in Nagpur on Friday. He was received by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande, AOC-in-C, Maintenance Command.

He visited Economic Explosives Limited (EEL), Nagpur and was received by Satyanarayan Nandlal Nuwal Founder, Chairman and Executive Director of Solar Group of Industries. He was briefed about the facility by Solar Group chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal on the latest products being developed by the company.

He visited various integrated plants and production facilities of ammunition and explosives, such as the Chaff facility and Rocket Assembly Bay, and was also shown the mixing and casting of Pinaka rockets. During the interaction, the Chairman of Solar Industries, apprised the CAS about various indigenous projects being undertaken in the industry, like military explosives, the integration of rockets, loitering munition systems, weaponized drones (hexacopters), anti-drone missiles, bombs and warheads for the armed forces.

Two projects related to the development of 125 kg bombs, chaffs and flares for the IAF were also discussed with the CAS by the Chairman, EEL, during the interaction. CAS appreciated the efforts put in by the firm, IAF officials said. He also stressed that indigenous development of the Universal Bomb as well as chaffs and flares will give a big boost to the 'Atma Nirbharta Abhiyan' in the field of ammunition and defence systems. (ANI)

