J-K: Search operation continues at Rajouri terror attack site

Search operations by the security forces in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir continued on Friday evening after the terrorist attack on Army vehicles on Thursday. The search operations are still ongoing.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the terror attack on Thursday evening. The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said. Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

"The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added. (ANI)

