Omni van catches fire at market area in MP's Chhatarpur, none hurt

An Omni van parked at a market area in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district caught fire on Friday afternoon, police said. No injury or casualty was reported in the incident that took place near Lakshmi Nagar temple under the jurisdiction of Bijawar police station, they said.

Soon after the van caught fire, it exploded and got completely damaged in the incident. Locals of the area rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A video of the fire incident also circulated on social media platforms.

On receiving information, a team of police also rushed to the spot and initiated a probe to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident. "A minivan parked near a market area under Bijawar police station in the district was destroyed after catching fire. No casualty or injury to anyone was reported in the incident," Vikram Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), said.

"The reason behind the fire could be ascertained only after the investigation," he added. (ANI)

