Assam Raj Bhavan inks MoU with IIT Guwahati for enhancing public service capacity

Guwahati ( Assam) [India], December 22 (ANI):Raj Bhavan, Assam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT-Guwahati in the presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria. Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, signed the MoU on behalf of Raj Bhavan and Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Guwahati, signed it for IIT G.

It may be noted that the MoU has been signed with IIT-G to enable the Raj Bhavan to effectively support the Governor and to enhance the capacity of the Raj Bhavan towards the delivery of public service. This partnership between Raj Bhavan and IIT-G is the first of its kind in the region.

The partnership is expected to be a long endeavour to take the administration of Raj Bhavan to facilitate public service to a greater height. (ANI)

