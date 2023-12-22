ECI team holds meeting to takes stock of poll preparedness in Andhra Pradesh

A pivotal meeting on preparations for the ensuing Assembly and general elections in Andhra Pradesh commenced here in Vijayawada on Friday with the Election Commission of India (ECI) team, bringing together District Collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs), Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Chief Secretary (CS), and Director General of Police (DGP). The ECI team is on a two-day visit to take stock of the preparations for the upcoming elections in the state.

The meeting witnessed the participation of prominent members of the Central Election Commission, including Senior Deputy Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma, Nitish Vyas, Deputy Commissioner Hirdesh Kumar, and Director Santosh Ajmira. Agenda items encompassed the conduct of assembly elections in the state, meticulous drafting of the voter list, and deliberations on various pertinent issues. Discourse also revolved around district-wise voter numbers, polling station details, and addressing concerns in problematic areas, said authorities.

Friday's agenda included meetings with collectors from 18 districts, and it is to be followed by engagements with collectors from 8 districts on Saturday. Additionally, there is a meeting scheduled on Saturday afternoon with officials at both the central and state levels who are directly involved in the election process. (ANI)

