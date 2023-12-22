World News in Brief: UN chief shocked by Czech mass shooting, UNICEF appeal for West and Central Africa, world leaders urged to heed climate science
UN News | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:15 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AfDB signs $20 million deal with FSDH Merchant Bank to support SMEs in Nigeria
World News in Brief: Haiti’s humanitarian crisis, disease outbreaks in Sudan, UK sentencing reform
Attack on ICRC convoy in Sudan's Khartoum kills two, injures seven
Sudan's army says Red Cross personnel injured after convoy came under fire
Sudan's army says Red Cross staff wounded as convoy comes under fire