Left Menu

Dry state Gujarat allows "Wine and Dine" in GIFT City

Hotels, restaurants and clubs located or coming to GIFT City will also be able to obtain an FL3 license by which they can obtain a "Wine and Dine" facility, the order read.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:19 IST
Dry state Gujarat allows "Wine and Dine" in GIFT City
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, the Gujarat government has allowed the consumption of liquor in hotels, restaurants and clubs offering "Wine and Dine" in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), a government order from the Narcotics and Excise Department read. In addition to this, a Liquor Access Permit will be given to all the employees or owners working in GIFT City through which they will be able to consume liquor in hotels/restaurants/clubs offering "Wine and Dine" in GIFT City, the order read.

Moreover, a provision has been made to allow authorized visitors of each company to consume liquor in such hotels, restaurants or clubs having temporary permits in the presence of permanent employees of that company. Hotels, restaurants and clubs located or coming to GIFT City will also be able to obtain an FL3 license by which they can obtain a "Wine and Dine" facility, the order read.

Officially serving employees of GIFT City and officially visiting visitors can consume liquor in the hotels, clubs or restaurants. However, these hotels, clubs or restaurants will not have permission to sell liquor bottles, the order from the Narcotics and Excise Department read. Gujarat has been a dry state since its formulation in 1960.

GIFT City is a world-class business district in Gujarat built to cater to global and domestic business enterprises. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023