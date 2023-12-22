Left Menu

Punjab FM Cheema asks banks to meet loan targets for startups by March

MP Sahney asked banks to disburse loans under all three Shishu, Kishore and Tarun schemes of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna PMMY, and not just limit themselves to small loans only.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday asked banks to meet targets of disbursement of Mudra and other loans for startups in the state by March. He said emphasis should be given on schemes aimed at empowering the Scheduled Caste community and women. Cheema was chairing a meeting of PNB and other banks, along with Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, here, according to an official release.

The meeting was convened to ascertain the quantum of loans extended by these banks for self-employment and startups under various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY), Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), and National Urban Livelihood Mission, where the nationalised banks are supposed to extend the loan of Rs 50,000 to 2 crore young entrepreneurs. Cheema said the department of industries and commerce has written a Demi-official (DO) letter to banks to encourage disbursement of loans to small projects up to Rs 10 lakh to ITI pass students. ''I hope banks will improve their performance soon as the Punjab government is willing to extend its support to them,'' Cheema said, adding that he will soon convene another meeting with them to review the performance. MP Sahney asked banks to disburse loans under all three Shishu, Kishore and Tarun schemes of Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna (PMMY), and not just limit themselves to small loans only. He said in his recent meeting with him, the Union Finance Minister assured that she will intervene if there are any shortcomings in extending these loans to the youth by banks. ''We are skilling our youth, empowering our farmers and uplifting the weaker sections of society. There are about 6,300 branches of various banks in the state,'' said Sahney, adding that that even if each branch passes at least five loan cases each under various schemes, it would help brighten the future of more than 30,000 youth of the state.

