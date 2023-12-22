Left Menu

UP receives largest share from Centre's release of additional installments of tax devolution

The central government on Friday authorised the release of an additional installment of tax devolution amounting to Rs 72,961.21 crore. According to the list of funds issued by the Ministry of Finance, Uttar Pradesh will receive the highest amount in its account among the states.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2023 22:34 IST
UP receives largest share from Centre's release of additional installments of tax devolution
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The central government on Friday authorised the release of an additional installment of tax devolution amounting to Rs 72,961.21 crore. According to the list of funds issued by the Ministry of Finance, Uttar Pradesh will receive the highest amount in its account among the states. Uttar Pradesh will get Rs 13,088.51 crore, followed by Bihar at Rs 7,338.44 crore and West Bengal Rs 5,488.88 crore, among others. After receiving the funds, the ongoing social welfare and infrastructure development projects of the Yogi government will get a boost.

As per the statement issued by the Ministry of Finance, this amount has been released to the states to accumulate necessary funds for social welfare activities and strengthening infrastructure in view of upcoming festivals and the new year. Notably, according to the rules, the transfer of taxes from the central pool to the states occurs in 14 installments. Eleven installments are released every month over the course of 11 months, while the remaining three installments are released in the month of March.

This latest installment is in addition to the tax devolution installment due to states on January 10, 2024, and the installment of Rs 72,961.21 crore already released on December 11, 2023, the Finance Ministry said. Expressing gratitude, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote on his X handle, "Heartfelt gratitude to respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and thanks to Honorable Union Finance Minister Smt@nsitharaman ji for the additional instalment of Rs 13,088.51 crore released for the state in the tax-devolution process for the overall upliftment of Uttar Pradesh.

This amount will give new impetus and scope to the state's development and public welfare efforts." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023