2.6 kg Charas, 120 g MD drug seized in Mumbai; six arrested

Six people have been arrested in Maharashtra's Mumbai with nearly 2.6 kilograms of "Kashmiri Charas" and 120 grams of mephedrone (MD) drug seized from their possession in two separate operations, Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Cell officials said on Friday. Officials said that the estimated value of seized drugs is around Rs 1.51 crore and the arrested 'drug peddlers' include one from Kashmir.

According to officials, in the first operation, the anti-narcotic cell of Bandra Unit on Thursday, while patrolling in Byculla east area, found two suspicious persons with possession of 1.8 kilograms of Kashmiri Charas. While interrogating one of the accused, the police got information that another one of his associates was in the Byculla East area. After an intense search, the police were able to trace a third person from the Byculla East area from whom 800 gram Kashmiri charas was recovered.

In total, 2.6 kilogram Kashmiri charas was seized from all three accused valued at Rs 1.04 crore. The drug peddlers procured the high-quality Kashmiri charas from Jammu Kashmir, officials said. The modus operandi of crime is that one of the accused, identified as Haji Abdul Rehman, brings walnuts from Jammu and Kashmir. Rehman then hid the high-quality Kashmiri charas in walnut bags and sold them in Mumbai, they said.

Incriminating details were extracted from the accused and the drug network was identified. It was established that the first accused has two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases lodged against him. He was earlier nabbed during the seizure of a huge commercial quantity (55 kg) of charas in the Worli Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) case. An investigation is underway to trace the other interstate members involved in the Charas trade.

In the second operation, the ANC Azadmaidan Unit on Thursday found one suspicious person in the possession of MD (mephedrone) in the Mahim area. While interrogating him, he said he took the MD from Mumbai's Do Taki area. Thereafter, the person was traced, and he said in his interrogation that he took the MD from a third accused, police said.

The third person was traced and 22 lakh cash was recovered from his house. A total of 120 grams MD valued at Rs 47 lakh was seized from all three accused, police said. The police extracted incriminating details and identified the drug network. An in-depth investigation to trace out other crucial members of the drug trade is underway. (ANI)

