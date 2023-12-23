BRIEF-The Washington Post Guild Says It Has Reached A Tentative Agreement With The Washington Post After 18 Months Of Contract Negotiations
Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2023 00:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 00:35 IST
Dec 22 (Reuters) -
* THE WASHINGTON POST GUILD SAYS IT HAS REACHED A TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH THE WASHINGTON POST AFTER 18 MONTHS OF CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS Source text: http://tinyurl.com/34f8zzv7
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- THE WASHINGTON POST
- THE WASHINGTON POST GUILD
Advertisement