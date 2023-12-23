Left Menu

Shell's Dragon and Manatee fields to produce 1 TCF of gas in first phase

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 02:07 IST
Trinidad and Tobago expects a natural gas project to be developed in Venezuelan waters by Shell and state firm National Gas Company (NGC) can achieve first output in the next two years following a field survey and financial go-ahead next year, officials said on Friday.

The Dragon field in Venezuela, combined with Shell's Manatee project in Trinidad's waters, would be able to produce up to 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas combined in the first stage, Prime Minister Keith Rowley and energy minister Stuart Young said following the signing of a gas license with Venezuela.

