Tamil Nadu CM participates in 'Christmas Celebrations' event at Perambur school

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin participated in the 'Christmas Celebrations' event at Perambur Don Bosco School, which was organised by DMK Minority Welfare Wing. While speaking on the stage, Stalin said, "We are all united by unity and brotherhood. On this stage, you can see Mailam Bommapura Adheenam Sri Sivagnana Palaya Swamigal, former Justice N. Basha. We are all here for this unity. But few are unable to accept this unity. Whoever uses politics as a communal tool is unable to accept communal harmony and unity. That's why they don't like DMK, as it fights to create such unity. But the fact is, no matter how many more years, that group can't win in this soil ever."

CM MK Stalin also said that the Tamil Nadu government provided Rs 6,000 to the people affected by floods within 2 weeks. "During the floods in the state, several relief works were done and our ministers and DMK leaders were on the ground to serve people. We announced to provide Rs 6,000 to the people affected by floods and finished our promise within 2 weeks. 98% of the work of the distribution of money to the people of Chennai, Chengalpet, Thiruvallore and Kanchipuram has been completed..." the CM added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed relief funds to families affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai. (ANI)

