Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM participates in 'Christmas Celebrations' event at Perambur school

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin participated in the 'Christmas Celebrations' event at Perambur Don Bosco School, which was organised by DMK Minority Welfare Wing.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 07:55 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 07:55 IST
Tamil Nadu CM participates in 'Christmas Celebrations' event at Perambur school
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin participates in 'Christmas Celebrations' event at Perambur school (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin participated in the 'Christmas Celebrations' event at Perambur Don Bosco School, which was organised by DMK Minority Welfare Wing. While speaking on the stage, Stalin said, "We are all united by unity and brotherhood. On this stage, you can see Mailam Bommapura Adheenam Sri Sivagnana Palaya Swamigal, former Justice N. Basha. We are all here for this unity. But few are unable to accept this unity. Whoever uses politics as a communal tool is unable to accept communal harmony and unity. That's why they don't like DMK, as it fights to create such unity. But the fact is, no matter how many more years, that group can't win in this soil ever."

CM MK Stalin also said that the Tamil Nadu government provided Rs 6,000 to the people affected by floods within 2 weeks. "During the floods in the state, several relief works were done and our ministers and DMK leaders were on the ground to serve people. We announced to provide Rs 6,000 to the people affected by floods and finished our promise within 2 weeks. 98% of the work of the distribution of money to the people of Chennai, Chengalpet, Thiruvallore and Kanchipuram has been completed..." the CM added.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed relief funds to families affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023