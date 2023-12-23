Left Menu

Odisha Vigilance Department arrests Chief Civil Supplies Officer for possessing disproportionate assets

"Based on searches conducted on the properties of Prashanta Kumar Gantayat, he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets, including two multi-story buildings in Bhubaneswar, two flats, five plots, including three in Bhubaneswar, deposits of approximately Rs. 1.48 crore, gold weighing 536 grammes, cash of Rs. 1.21 lakh, a four-wheeler, etc., which he could not satisfactorily account for," said an official of the Odisha Vigilance Department official.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 07:56 IST
Odisha Vigilance Department arrests Chief Civil Supplies Officer for possessing disproportionate assets
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Vigilance Department has arrested Prashanta Kumar Gantayat, the Chief Civil Supplies Officer (CCSO) of Bhubaneswar, for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets. "Based on searches conducted on the properties of Prashanta Kumar Gantayat, he was found to be in possession of disproportionate assets, including two multi-story buildings in Bhubaneswar, two flats, five plots, including three in Bhubaneswar, deposits of approximately Rs. 1.48 crore, gold weighing 536 grammes, cash of Rs. 1.21 lakh, a four-wheeler, etc., which he could not satisfactorily account for," said an official of the Odisha Vigilance Department official.

As per a press statement by Y. K. Jethwa, Director, Odisha Vigilance, Gantayat has been placed under arrest and will be produced before the Special Vigilance Court. The simultaneous searches were carried out by the special teams comprising eight DSPs, five inspectors, and other staff of the Odisha Vigilance Department, said the official.

More information awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023