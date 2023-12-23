Assam CM attends birth centenary celebrations of freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the birth centenary celebrations of freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua on Friday at a function organised by the Cultural Affairs Department in association with the Biswanath district administration at Gohpur. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma said that influenced by Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's slogan 'do or die', Kanaklata Barua plunged into the Quit India Movement in the year 1942 and testified her patriotism. "As a part of undivided Darrang district, the people of Gohpur fought valiantly to weed out the British from India," the Assam Chief Minister said. Referring to the letter written by the brother of Kanaklata Barua to him for celebrating the birth centenary of Kanaklata Barua, the Cultural Affairs Department is given the responsibility to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner.

He said, "As we begin the birth centenary celebrations, may her valour and unquestionable love for Maa Bharti illuminate our path". As a part of the centenary celebrations, besides starting the construction works of the proposed Kanaklata University, preservation of the residence of Kanaklata and a memorial involving a financial outlay of Rs. 30 crore at Borongabari area will be undertaken. The Chief Minister said that the spirited involvement of Kanaklata Barua in the Quit India movement is a testimony that the women of Assam are in no way inferior to others.

He said that in the history of Assam, the courage and sacrifice of the women of Assam are deeply embedded. Acknowledging the role of the non-cooperation movement in generating a sense of unity and nationalism among the women, the Chief Minister said that immediately after Mahatma Gandhi had left Assam, women like Himanta Kumari Devi, Nalinibala Devi, Bijuti Phukan, Smrita Bhattacharjee, Krishnamaya Agarwala, Snehalata Devi Barua, and Chandraprabha Saikiani plunged in the movement. Dr. Sarma said that the nation has completed 75 years of its independence. Responding to the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the women of Assam largely participated in the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which proves their love and involvement for the country. He said that the country has political security and the need of the hour is economic security which both the central and state governments are actively working for.

Earlier, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma paid rich tributes to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, freedom fighters Mukunda Kakati and Veer Rampati Rajkhowa on the occasion. He also visited the historic Gohpur police station. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also presented an appointment letter to the nephew of Kanaklata Barua Abhijit Barua for a government job in Health and Family Welfare department.

He also felicitated the family members of the Kalicharan Barua, Putuli Barua and Rohini Kakati. Moreover, he announced that the government would preserve the house of freedom fighter Kanaklata Barua. Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Bora, Minister Housing and Urban Affairs Ashok Singhal, MP Pallab Lochan Das, MLAs Utpal Bora, Ranjit Dutta, Promode Borthakur, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

