Left Menu

Vocal for local: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils logo of dry snack brand "Rewa"

Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held in January 2024, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the logo of the Reva, a dry snack made by a women's self-help group in Vadodara, on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 07:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 07:57 IST
Vocal for local: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils logo of dry snack brand "Rewa"
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils logo of Reva brand in Vadodara (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held in January 2024, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the logo of the Reva, a dry snack made by a women's self-help group in Vadodara, on Friday. Women in Vadodara district, known for their delicious home-made Farsan (dry snacks), have received a major boost from the Gujarat government. Their products, made through their self-help group Sakhi Mandal, will now be sold under the brand name "Reva," giving them a much-needed identity and market access.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally met the women, commending their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. He also inaugurated "Reva Kitchen," a dedicated facility where the women can prepare their Farsan for sale. The Reva range will initially include popular Gujarati breakfast items like Bhakharwadi, Sakkarpara, Gathiya, Lasaniya Sev, Sevmumra, Dalmoth, and Puri. These will be sold in the canteens of private companies, offering a healthy and authentic taste to employees.

In the future, the women even have the potential to open their own stores. "The snacks will be sold under the name Reva, which is manufactured by a group of women. Prime Minister's dream of going vocal for local is coming true. I have also tasted their breakfast; it is very tasty and quite cheap. For now, it will be sold in private companies mess; later, they will also open their own store," said CM Bhupendra Patel.

"The government has made such an effort that our item will be shipped everywhere as Reva Brand. Earlier, we used to sell it in the local area," said a member of the self-help group. During his speech, the Gujarat Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work is being done at a fast pace.

"Due to the double-engine government, development is running fast in the state. Under the PM's leadership, not a single week passes in which development work is not started. Earlier, development works were not completed for decades; now, under the leadership of PM, the works are being done at a fast pace," said Gujarat Chief Minister Patel. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry, will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023