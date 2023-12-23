Vocal for local: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel unveils logo of dry snack brand "Rewa"

Ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, scheduled to be held in January 2024, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel unveiled the logo of the Reva, a dry snack made by a women's self-help group in Vadodara, on Friday. Women in Vadodara district, known for their delicious home-made Farsan (dry snacks), have received a major boost from the Gujarat government. Their products, made through their self-help group Sakhi Mandal, will now be sold under the brand name "Reva," giving them a much-needed identity and market access.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally met the women, commending their hard work and entrepreneurial spirit. He also inaugurated "Reva Kitchen," a dedicated facility where the women can prepare their Farsan for sale. The Reva range will initially include popular Gujarati breakfast items like Bhakharwadi, Sakkarpara, Gathiya, Lasaniya Sev, Sevmumra, Dalmoth, and Puri. These will be sold in the canteens of private companies, offering a healthy and authentic taste to employees.

In the future, the women even have the potential to open their own stores. "The snacks will be sold under the name Reva, which is manufactured by a group of women. Prime Minister's dream of going vocal for local is coming true. I have also tasted their breakfast; it is very tasty and quite cheap. For now, it will be sold in private companies mess; later, they will also open their own store," said CM Bhupendra Patel.

"The government has made such an effort that our item will be shipped everywhere as Reva Brand. Earlier, we used to sell it in the local area," said a member of the self-help group. During his speech, the Gujarat Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the work is being done at a fast pace.

"Due to the double-engine government, development is running fast in the state. Under the PM's leadership, not a single week passes in which development work is not started. Earlier, development works were not completed for decades; now, under the leadership of PM, the works are being done at a fast pace," said Gujarat Chief Minister Patel. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003 to put Gujarat on the world map of trade and industry, will be held from January 10 to 12, 2024. The Summit event will be inaugurated by PM Modi on January 10. (ANI)

