Delhi police nabs arms trafficker, seizes 3 sophisticated pistols

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police seized three sophisticated pistols and nabbed one illegal arms trafficker from South Delhi's Hauz Khas area.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 09:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 09:20 IST
Delhi police nabs arms trafficker, seizes 3 sophisticated pistols
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police seized three sophisticated pistols and nabbed one illegal arms trafficker from South Delhi's Hauz Khas area, said Delhi police. The apprehended accused has been identified as Vikram, alias Mota.

The accused was apprehended on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The Crime Branch received a tip-off regarding the arrival of the accused in the Hauz Khas area with the sophisticated pistols after which a trap was laid down and the accused was apprehended, said police.

According to the information received, around 16 live rounds of ammunition were also recovered along with the pistols, which seem to be foreign-made. The police officials are now involved in further investigation to find out the persons who were supposed to get the firearms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

