Kerala: One dead as fire rips through multi-storied building

One person was killed after a fire ripped through a multi-storied building, housing several offices, at Angamaly, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 09:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 09:54 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed after a fire ripped through a multi-storied building, housing several offices, at Angamaly, police said on Saturday. The fire broke out around 4 pm on Friday, police informed further.

The fire broke out at New Year Gold Tree Pvt Ltd, a private firm housed on the second floor of the high-rise building, resulting in the death of one employee and a significant loss of property, officials said. The dousing operations continued overnight, the officials informed further.

According to the police, office and staff vehicles, as well as furniture, were gutted in the fire. However, the extent of property damage is yet to be ascertained, sources said

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

