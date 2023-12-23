Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed in bus-tractor collision in Ananthapuramu district

The deceased have been identified as residents of Gooty mandal in Ananthapuramu district.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 10:01 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 10:01 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 4 killed in bus-tractor collision in Ananthapuramu district
Bus collides with tractor in Andhra's Ananthapuramu district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed in a road accident when a private bus collided with a tractor loaded with rice flour bags on National Highway 44 near Kallur village in Andhra's Ananthapuramu district on Saturday, said police. "A bus collided with a tractor this morning and four people died in the accident. The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the government hospital," said Garladinne Police Station Sub Inspector, Sagar.

The deceased have been identified as residents of Gooty mandal in Ananthapuramu district. The intensity of the collision was such that the front of the bus was completely wrecked and the bags of rice flour were scattered across the road.

Further investigation has been initiated by the police to analyse the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine the factors leading to the fatal collision on the busy National Highway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023