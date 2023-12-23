Tamil Nadu: Devotees throng Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple on occasion of 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi'

Thousand of devotees thronged to 'Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple' in Trichy on the occasion of 'Vaikuntha Ekadashi' on Saturday. Amid the chanting of 'Renga Renga Namperumal', the procession of deity Namperumal passed through the 'Paramapatha Vaasal' (gate of heaven) on the occasion.

The annual festival was held at Ranganathaswamy temple in Trichy Srirangam, which is the first of 108 Vaishnava shrines and is revered by the devotees as 'Bhooloka Vaikuntam'. The opening ceremony of 'Paramapatha Vaasal' was held with much fanfare.

At 3.00 am, Namperumal departed from 'Moolasthan' and at 4 am he entered the 'Paramapatha Vaasal. Devotees crossed the Paramapath Vaasal chanting Renga, Renga. Thousand of devotees participated in this event. Vaikunda Ekadasi is celebrated in the pattern of 'Pagalpathu' (daytime celebrations for 10 days) and 'Raapathu' (nighttime celebrations for 10 days). On the first day of Pagalpathu, Lord Namperumal the processional deity of the temple ventures out of the sanctum sanctorum around 7 am and reaches the Archuna mandapam by 7.45 am.

'Periyalvar Paasuram' and 'Thirupallandu Paasuram' are recited at the 'Archuna Mandapam'. The highlight of the festival is the opening of the 'Paramapadha Vaasal' in the early hours on December 23. (ANI)

